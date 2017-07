ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳ್ಳಭಟ್ಟಿ ದುರಂತ, ಸಾವಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 21ಕ್ಕೆ ಏರಿಕೆ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Sunday, July 9, 2017, 16:05 [IST]

English summary

The death toll in the Azamgarh hooch case rose to 18 on Sunday, with over a dozen people battling for life in different hospitals, after consuming illicit liquor at Kewathiya village in Uttar Pradesh following which six excise department officials and three policemen were suspended.