ರಾಮ ಜನ್ಮಭೂಮಿ ವಿವಾದ : ಡಿ.5ರಿಂದ ಅಂತಿಮ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ ಆರಂಭ

India

Ramesh B

English summary

Whether a temple to Lord Ram can be built in Ayodhya at the site where the Babri Masjid was razed will be taken up by the Supreme Court at the end of the year. Judges today said they will start final hearings in the case on December 5 and have asked for all relevant documents to be translated by the Uttar Pradesh government into English within the next three months.