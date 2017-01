2020ರ ಹೊತ್ತಿಗೆ ಎಂಟಿಎಂ, ಕಾರ್ಡುಗಳು ನಿರುಪಯುಕ್ತ !

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2017, 10:28 [IST]

English summary

NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kanth has said that by 2020, all ATMs and Cards will loose their importance. The rise in digital payment, after demonetisation will reach another milestone and payment will become common. At that time, ATMs and Cards will loose their importance, he said.