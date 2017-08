3ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಉಪಚುನಾವಣೆ, ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಮನೋಹರ್ ಪರಿಕ್ಕರ್

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Voting is underway in four assembly seats in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Goa on Wednesday. The bye-elections are being held simultaneously in Bawana in the national capital, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh and Panaji and Valpoi in Goa. The voting will culminate at 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place on August 28.