ಅರ್ನಬ್ ಈಸ್ ಬ್ಯಾಕ್, ಶನಿವಾರ ರಿಪಬ್ಲಿಕ್ ಟಿವಿಗೆ ಚಾಲನೆ

ಅರ್ನಬ್ ಗೋಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಕನಸಿನ ಕೂಸು, ಬಹು ನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ 'ರಿಪಬ್ಲಿಕ್ ಟಿವಿ' ಇದೇ ಶನಿವಾರ 10 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮನೆ ಮನೆಗಳನ್ನು ತಲುಪಲಿದೆ. ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ ಕಮಲ್ ಹಾಸನ್ ಚಾನಲಿಗೆ ಚಾಲನೆ ನೀಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Deeply grateful to the iconic and legendary @ikamalhaasan for being the voice of Republic TV for our channel launch! pic.twitter.com/8HNGnLYnB6

This is Arnab. I'm live on Republic TV from 10am on Super Saturday. I can't wait to speak directly to you again! Join me on #May6WithArnab

English summary

Firebrand journalist Arnab Goswami is all set to make a comeback on television screens. His much-anticipated media venture Republic TV will be launched on Saturday, May 6. The former Editor in Chief of Times Now took to Twitter to announce his comeback on television.