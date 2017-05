ಅನುರಾಗ್ ತಿವಾರಿ ಅವರು ಸತ್ತಿದ್ದು ಉಸಿರುಗಟ್ಟಿದ್ದರಿಂದ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 14:22 [IST]

Post-mortem report of Karnataka IAS officer Anurag Tiwari states Asphyxia as cause of death; viscera, blood and heart preserved for examination. This mysterious case has been handed over to CBI by Uttar Pradesh government. Family of Tiwari has alleged that he has been murdered.