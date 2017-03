ಬೀದಿ ಕಾಮಣ್ಣರ ಬೆಂಡೆತ್ತುವ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಶುರು ಮಾಡಿದ ಉ.ಪ್ರ ಪೊಲೀಸರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Just two days in office and UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath set off BJP's poll promise of initiating action against roadside harassers and eve-teasers in the state. The Lucknow Police on Tuesday began their anti-Romeo drive in Hajratganj area. special squads arrested three people.