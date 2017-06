ಅಪ್ರಾಪ್ತೆಯ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಮಾಡಿ, ರೈಲಿನಿಂದ ಎಸೆದ ಪಾಪಿಗಳು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

It's a heinous crime,necessary action being takn,accused cannot be spared:Bihar CM on woman allegedly raped&thrown off a train in Lakhisarai pic.twitter.com/rtfIQ4q5Yt

Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 13:13 [IST]

There happened an incident same like Nirbhaya case in Bihar. 6-7 men raped a minor girl in patna, Bihar on June 17th, saturday. The girl has beaten cruelly by those inhuman men and now she has admitted to a local hospital. Her condition is still critical, hospital sources told.