ಭಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ ನಡುವೆ ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ಅಮರನಾಥ ಯಾತ್ರೆ ಆರಂಭ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Amarnath yatris who came under terrorist fire will be airlifted to to Delhi today. Those who died in the attack will be shifted to Srinagar following which they will be airlifted to Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmal Singh informed.