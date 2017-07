ಅಮರನಾಥ ಯಾತ್ರೆ ದಾಳಿಯ ಸಂಚು ರೂಪಿಸಿದ್ದು ಪಾಕ್ ನ ಲಷ್ಕರ್ ತೈಬಾ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 10:42 [IST]

The Jammu and Kashmir police suspect the role of Lashkar-e-Tayiba in the Amarnath yatra attack. It was an attack plotted in Pakistan and executed in India, the police have said. Intelligence Bureau officials say that the yatra was targeted to spread communal tension in India.