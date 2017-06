ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ 'ಕಿಲಾಡಿ' ಅಕ್ಷಯ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 16:04 [IST]

English summary

Rumour has it that Akshay Kumar might play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a film. According to a report in DNA, Akshay has emerged as the clear winner over actors like Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher and Victor Banerjee, because of his widespread appeal.