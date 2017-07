ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಪೇಪರ್ ನಿಂದ ಗಾಳಿ ಬೀಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರುǃ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Air India Delhi-Bagdogra flight took off with faulty AC system, passengers protested complaining of suffocation (ANI) pic.twitter.com/rEK3u8cZ3y

The air conditioning system of a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bagdogra on Sunday(July 02) malfunctioned, leading to protests from the passengers. The flight, AI-880, had 168 passengers and made a safe landing here.