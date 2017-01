ಜಲ್ಲಿಕಟ್ಟು ಕ್ರೀಡೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸುಗ್ರೀವಾಜ್ಞೆ ತನ್ನಿ: ಶಶಿಕಲಾ ಆಗ್ರಹ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 17:24 [IST]

English summary

AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an ordinance to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, enabling Jallikattu to be conducted during the Pongal weekend.