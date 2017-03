ಜಿಯೋಗೆ ಸಡ್ಡು ಹೊಡೆದ ಏರ್ಟೆಲ್, ಐಡಿಯಾ; 345 ರೂ. 28ಜಿಬಿ!

ರಿಲಾಯನ್ಸ್ ಜಿಯೋದ ಪ್ರೈಮ್ ಆಫರ್ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಏರ್ಟೆಲ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಐಡಿಯಾ ಕೂಡಾ ದರ ಸಮರದ ಅಖಾಡಕ್ಕೆ ಇಳಿದಿದೆ.

English summary

Within the days of the Reliance Jio Prime subscription plan announced, Airtel and Idea Cellular also providing attractive plans to customers. Airtel has launched a recharge pack that provides customers with 28GB of data for a period of 28 days. The new recharge pack is priced at Rs. 345 and also having unlimited local and STD calls as well.