'ದಂಗಲ್' ಆಯ್ತು, ಈಗ ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ 'ಸುಲ್ತಾನ್' ಚಿತ್ರದ ಲಗ್ಗೆ

Salman Khan, who is on a promotional spree of Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight starring Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, has just added another feather to his cap. Salman's film Sultan has been lined up for a showcase at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival.