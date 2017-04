ಬೆಂಕಿ ಅವಗಢದಿಂದ ನಟ ಕಮಲ ಹಾಸನ್ ಪಾರು

ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಮಹಾನಗರಿಯ ಆಳ್ವಾರ್ ಪೇಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ದುರಂತ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾರಿಗೂ ಯಾವುದೇ ಹಾನಿಯಾಗಿಲ್ಲ.

Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke, I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe No one hurt . Goodnight

English summary

Tamil Actor Kamal Hassan had his fans in a fit of panic early Saturday morning. The actor was caught in an accidental fire at his residence in Alwarpet and his staff had apparently rescued him from the flames.