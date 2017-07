ಜಿಯೋ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಸೋರಿಕೆಯ ಆರೋಪಿಗಿತ್ತು ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ ಪ್ಲಾನ್

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 7:42 [IST]

English summary

A 24 year old was held in connection with the Reliance Jio data breach case. It is alleged that he had posted data of the telecom firm on a website. The man identified as Imran Chimpa said during his questioning that he wanted to set up a search engine.