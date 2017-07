ಲಷ್ಕರ್ ಉಗ್ರ ಅಬು ಇಸ್ಮಾಯಿಲ್ ಅಮರನಾಥ ದಾಳಿಯ ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ ಮೈಂಡ್

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

It is now confirmed that a terrorist by the name Abu Ismail masterminded the attack on the Amarnath yatra in which seven persons were killed. Ismail is part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and is a resident of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.