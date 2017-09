ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ ಕಣಿವೆಯಲ್ಲಿನ ಟಾಪ್ 5 ಉಗ್ರರ ಪಟ್ಟಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

With the likes of Sabzar Bhat, Abu Dujana and Bashir Ahmed Wani being killed, let us look at the remaining Grade A++ terrorists remaining in the Valley. The security forces had recently released a list of Grade A++ terrorists in the Valley.