'ದಂಗಲ್' ಝೈರಾ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಂತ ಅಮೀರ್ ಖಾನ್

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 13:06 [IST]

English summary

Bollywood star and Hindi movie Dangal producer Aamir Khan has come to the support of Zaira Wasim, who played the role of Geeta Phogat, Aamir says Zaira Wasin is talented, respectful 16-year-old girl and everyone should leave her alone.