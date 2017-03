ಬಿಸಿಯೂಟದ ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಆಧಾರ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಹೊಂದಿರಲೇಬೇಕಂತೆ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, March 4, 2017, 15:08 [IST]

English summary

Aadhaar card for Midday meals kids? Are you kidding Mr Prakash Javadekar? Human Resource Development department has issued a notification to have aadhaar card for kids, cooks, helpers before June if they want to have midday meals. Is this right?