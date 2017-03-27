ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಯೋಜನೆಗೆ ಆಧಾರ್ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯ ಬೇಡ: ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ

ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ತನ್ನ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಯೋಜನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಆಧಾರ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಬಳಕೆ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯಗೊಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂಕೋರ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇಲ್ಮನವಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಆಧಾರ್ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯಗೊಳಿಸಿದೇಕೆ ಎಂದು ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದೆ.

ನವದೆಹಲಿ, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 27: ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಯೋಜನೆಗಳ ಫಲಾನುಭವ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಆಧಾರ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯಗೊಳಿಸುವುದೇಕೆ? ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರವನ್ನು ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದೆ. ಆದರೆ, ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಖಾತೆಗೆ ಆಧಾರ್ ನಂಬರ್ ಜೋಡಣೆ ಕ್ರಮವನ್ನು ಮುಂದುವರೆಸಲು ಸೂಚಿಸಿದೆ.

ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ತನ್ನ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಯೋಜನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಆಧಾರ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಬಳಕೆ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯಗೊಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂಕೋರ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇಲ್ಮನವಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

Aadhaar card cannot be made mandatory by the government to give out benefits from its welfare schemes, the Supreme Court has observed. The court however added that the government cannot be stopped from making it mandatory for opening bank accounts.
