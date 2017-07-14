ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಸಂಬಾಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜೀವಂತ ಸೆರೆ ಸಿಕ್ಕ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕ

India

Trupti Hegde

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 12:01 [IST]

English summary

One terrorist has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces. The terrorist has been identified as Shabaz and is suspected to be part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.One pistol has been seized from him. Security officials say that he was planning a major strike.The terrorist was arrested during an ambush laid by SOG Sumbal and 13RR army at Markundal in Pushwari.