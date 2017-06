ಎ ಪ್ರಾಜೆಕ್ಟ್ ಎ ಡೆ : ಲೋಕಸಭೆಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಸರಕಾರದ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 10:40 [IST]

English summary

Narendra Modi government has already set it's eye on Lok Sabha elections 2019. Under the leadership of Union minister Nitin Gadkari Highways and Shipping ministry will be rolling out A Project A Day. A project will inaugurated every day. 500 projects have been recognized.