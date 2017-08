ಶೇ. 99 ಅಮಾನ್ಯಗೊಂಡ 1,000 ರೂ. ನೋಟುಗಳು ಆರ್.ಬಿ.ಐಗೆ ವಾಪಾಸ್

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Almost 99 per cent of the demonetised currency notes has returned to the banking system. This was an indication given by the RBI which put out data on its website. According to the data on the Rs 1,000 notes, almost 99 per cent of the currency in circulation came back into the banking system.