2.30 ಕೋಟಿ ಮೌಲ್ಯದ 8.3 ಕೆ.ಜಿ. ಚಿನ್ನ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Sunday, January 1, 2017, 16:48 [IST]

English summary

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials on Sunday seized 8.3 kg of gold biscuits, worth ₹2.30 crore in Madurai-Rameswaram highway at Nagatchi. Allegedly smuggled from Sri Lanka, and detained one person in this connection near here.