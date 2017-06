Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Four terrorists have been killed by the CRPF after an attack was launched on a camp early this morning. Terrorists had attacked a CRPF camp at Sumbal, Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was launched on the 45 Bn CRPF camp in the early hours of Monday.