ಜಮ್ಮು-ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ: ಎನ್ ಕೌಂಟರ್ ಗೆ ಮೂರು ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕರು ಬಲಿ

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place at Amargarh in Sopore. Image courtesy: ANI Twitter The terrorists are said to be part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. A police personnelwas injured in the encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists on August 5th.