ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ: ಲಾರಿ-ಬಸ್ ನಡುವೆ ಡಿಕ್ಕಿ, 22 ಜನರು ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಸಾವು

17 dead in a collision between truck and a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly; both the vehicles caught fire on collision pic.twitter.com/5KgpW8lMAQ

English summary

At least 22 people were charred to death and several others were injured after a passenger bus caught fire following a collision with a truck on National Highway 24 in Bareilly at around 1 am on Monday night.