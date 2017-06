ಕರ್ನೂಲ್ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಕಡಿತ, 12 ತಾಸಿನಲ್ಲಿ 20 ಸಾವು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 18:13 [IST]

English summary

20 patients including 8 children died in the Kurnool Government General Hospital during a 12-hour blackout. Negligence at every level cost 20 lives at this government hospital that registers 10 deaths on an average every day. The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.