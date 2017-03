ಕೋಲ್ಕತಾ :ಹೋಟೆಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಕಿ, ಇಬ್ಬರು ದಹನ, 30 ಜನರ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, March 30, 2017, 11:18 [IST]

English summary

Two people have died in a fire that broke out at a hotel in south Kolkata early this morning. The fire broke out at the Golden Parkk Hotel at Ho Chi Minh Sarani, close to the US Consulate and British High Commission.