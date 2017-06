ಹಂದ್ವಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಹಿಜ್ಬುಲ್ ಉಗ್ರರ ಬಂಧನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday claimed to have busted a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) module and arrested two militants in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.