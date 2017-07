ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದಿಂದ ಕದನ ವಿರಾಮ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆ, 6 ವರ್ಷದ ಮಗು, ಸೈನಿಕನ ಹತ್ಯೆ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Rajouri's Manjakote sector. Naik Muddasar Ahmed, who belonging to Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral lost his life in a ceasefire violations by Pakistan on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector lost his. In another incident 6-year-old girl Sajida Kafeel lost her life in a ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch's Balakote.