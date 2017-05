ಯುಪಿ: ಹಾಡು ಹಗಲಲ್ಲೇ 14 ಪುಂಡರಿಂದ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಮೇಲೆ ದೌರ್ಜನ್ಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Strict action should be tkn against accused so that no one dares to do a similar thing again:KP Maurya, Dy CM UP on #Rampur molestation case pic.twitter.com/LOaxcTfXkX

English summary

In a shocking incident, 14 youths molesting two girls in broad daylight in a village in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Youth recorded molesting video and its has gone viral on the Social Media triggering an outrage in the state.