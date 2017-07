ಅಮರನಾಥ ಯಾತ್ರಿಕರ ಬಸ್ ಪಲ್ಟಿ, 11 ಜನ ಸಾವು

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

#WATCH : Rescue operation by Army underway as bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims fell off road on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban, 11 dead pic.twitter.com/f1anBmdtdd

Story first published: Sunday, July 16, 2017, 15:07 [IST]

English summary

Jammu and Kashmir: 11 dead after a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims fell off the road on Jammu-Srinagar highway. Rescue operation carried by Army is underway.