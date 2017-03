ನೀನ್ಯಾವೋನಯ್ಯ ಅಮೆರಿಕಾಕ್ಕೆ ಬರಬೇಡ ಅಂತ ಹೇಳೋಕೆ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 16:38 [IST]

English summary

Who are you to say don't come to America? If you kill people because of their colour and race, what will happen to their parents? Mother of Srinivas Kuchibhotla has asked Donald Trump and questioned his immigration policies. Srinivas was cremated in Hyderabad on 28th February.