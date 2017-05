'ಯಾವ ತಂದೆ ಮಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾಯಲು ಬಿಡಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯ?'

ಅಪ್ಪನ ಕಲ್ಲು ಹೃದಯ ಕರಗಿದ್ದರೆ ಆಕೆಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ದೊರಕಿಸಿಕೊಡುವುದು ಕಷ್ಟದ ಕೆಲಸವೇನಾಗಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಆದರೆ, ಆತನಿಗೆ ಮಗಳು, ಹೆಂಡತಿ, ಸಂಬಂಧಗಳಿಗಿಂತ ತನ್ನ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠೆಯೇ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿತ್ತು.

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10:37 [IST]

English summary

What kind of dad lets her daughter die? Mother of Sai Sri, who died of cancer, has spoken her mind. Sai Sri died as she could not get financial support in time. He had pleaded her father to get her treatment in a video. That video went viral after her death.