ಸಿಂಧುಗೆ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ ಪತ್ರ ಹಸ್ತಾಂತರಿಸಿದ ನಾಯ್ಡು

Hyderabad

Chethan

Issued an appointment order to @Pvsindhu1 for the post of Group-1 officer. Hopeful that she'll bring more laurels to the country. pic.twitter.com/7xAqv0j5zf

English summary

Olympics badminton silver medallist P.V. Sindhu was on Thursday appointed a Deputy Collector by the Andhra Pradesh government. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu handed over the appointment letter to her at the state secretariat in the presence of her parents.