ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ವಜಾ, ಟೆಕ್ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಹೈ ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ನೋಟಿಸ್

Hyderabad

ಅನುಷಾ ರವಿ

English summary

The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to IT giant Tech Mahindra and Telangana's labour department officials over mass layoffs. The court has given them three weeks time to reply to a petition filed by employees of TechM over the issue of 'unlawful' mass layoffs.