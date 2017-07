ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖಂಡನ ಪುತ್ರನ ಮೇಲೆ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ

Hyderabad

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Congress leader Mukesh Goud's son Vikram Goud was shot at by unidentified assailant at his residence in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills on early ours of July 28th. Goud, who suffered two bullet injuries in his hands, was admitted to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital and is undergoing treatment.