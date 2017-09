ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ನೌಕರರಿಗೆ ಬಂಪರ್ ಕೊಡುಗೆ, ಸೆ.25ಕ್ಕೆ ವೇತನ ಪಾವತಿ

Hyderabad

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

There is good news for Telangana state government employees. They would get their salary in advance this month. The government has agreed to pay the September salary of its employees one week in advance so that they can meet their Dasara expenses. The employees would get their salaries on September 25.