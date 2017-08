ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಮಸೀದಿಗಳಿಗೆ 'ಅಲ್ಲಾ' ಮಾಲೀಕ: ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಎಂಪಿ ಓವೈಸಿ

Hyderabad

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Masjids can be managed by Shia,Sunni,Barelvi,Sufi,Deobandi,Salafi,Bohri but they are not owners ALLAH is the owner even AIMPLB cannot give

English summary

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said mosques cannot be handed over to anybody simply because a religious cleric says so, as Allah owns the places of worship.