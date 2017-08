ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ: ಮಾತೆ ಮಹಾದೇವಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಮುಂದುವರೆದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Hubballi

Verashaiva Lingayath seers and leaders of Hubballi have staged protest against Mate Mahadevi condemn attitude of her followers against Rambhapuri Swamiji regarding independent religion status for Lingayath and Verashaiva. Protesters have burned photo of Mate Mahadevi and demanding should arrest her immediately.