ಸೇಬಿನ ರೇಟಿನ ಜತೆಗೆ ಟೊಮೆಟೊ ಫೈಟು; ಕೇಜಿಗೆ ಎಪ್ಪತ್ತು ರುಪಾಯಿ

Hubballi

Basavaraj

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 10:03 [IST]

English summary

Tomato price drastically hiked in market either retail or whole sale in Hubballi. Due to lack of rain there is no tomato crop in Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag. So, these district’s farmers didn’t get normal yield in this year. Meanwhile tomato growers expressed happy, but consumers unhappy with tomato price hike.