ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಲ್ಮೆಟ್ ಇಲ್ಲದಿದ್ದರೆ ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಇಲ್ಲ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2017, 11:05 [IST]

English summary

Concerned over increasing number of road accidents involving two-wheelers riders in the state, the hubballi Police Commissioner Pandurang Rane announced those not wearing helmets would not be allowed to fill petrol for their vehicles .This instructions regard had been issued to petrol pump owners in Hubballi