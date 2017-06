ಹಿಂದೂಗಳ ಭಾವನೆಗೆ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ, ಜುಲೈ 2ರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ಪಕ್ಕಾ: ಮುತಾಲಿಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Srirama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has expressed his ire against Namaj and Iftar at Udupi Srikrishna Mutt recently, he said there was no necessary to organize this event at Mutt’s premises. He also defend Prime Minister Modi and USA president Trump. Muthalik firmed to stage protest across the state on July 2nd.