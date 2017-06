ಜನೌಷಧ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಘಟಕ ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸಲು ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸಿದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ

Written by: ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 10:35 [IST]

English summary

The Central government has identified Hubballi for 'Pradhana Manthri Jan Aushadhi Kendra' main unit.