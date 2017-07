ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಬಂಕ್ ಅಳತೆ ಮೋಸದ ಹಿಂದಿನ ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ ಎಂಥ ಕಿಲಾಡಿ

Hubballi

Basavaraj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 11:36 [IST]

English summary

Mumbai, Thane police has arrested Prashanth Nulkar, who is prime accused involving in deception to consumers in petrol bunks across the country. According to police prime accused has been installed fake chips in pumps; it typically would release 20 ml less for every liter petrol and diesel a customer paid for.