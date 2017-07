'ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ಧರ್ಮ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀ ಹುಳಿ ಹಿಂಡಬಾರದು'

Hubballi

Basavaraj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Basava Jayabasava Mrutyunjaya Swamiji of Panchamasali peeth asserted that, Lingayath community able to get independent religion status, but Pejavar See is facing scarcity of information about Lingayat. They don’t know how to crises of Lingayat in their life.