Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

To encourage public transport and to prevent traffic in Hubballi and Dharwad twin cities, NWKRTC has decided to start 'Bus Day' on 20th of every month. BMTC in Bengaluru has already started 'Bus Day' concept in the capital of the state.